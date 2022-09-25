Ana de Armas exudes glamour in 70th San Sebastian Film Festival

Advertisement
  • Ana de Armas attended the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.
  • The 34-year-old wore a dazzling gold crop top and thigh-splitting black skirt.
  • The Blonde actress said it is ‘disgusting’ that her nudity will go viral online.
Ana de Armas attended the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival, and she was the picture of glamour, on Saturday in Spain.

The 34-year-old actress attended the premiere of the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde wearing a dazzling gold crop top and a black thigh-splitting skirt.

Ana strutted her stuff before posing fiercely for the cameras, highlighting every inch of her jaw-dropping form.

She wore a statement gold top that radiated elegance and refinement and displayed her toned midriff with the long outfit.

The stunning woman selected a pair of strappy black shoes as well, and she completed her ensemble with a pair of drop earrings.

Andrew Dominik, an Australian director, accompanied Ana on the red carpet and dressed sharply in a black suit.

The red carpet appearance follows Ana’s remark that it is “disgusting” that the nudity from her much awaited Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde, which carries an NC-17 rating, will go viral online.

The Cuban and Spanish actress made an appearance in Variety magazine where she spoke openly about how she will feel when videos of her undressed body become viral.

Without prompting, Ana brought up the matter and stressed the significance of context by saying: ‘I know what’s going to go viral.

