Brad Pitt is taking it easy with recently divorced Emily Ratajkowski

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been seen together a few times recently.

The couple are currently going through painful divorce breakups with Angelina Jolie and Bear-McClard.

Brad Pitt worries that Jolie will badmouth him to their children if he has a serious girlfriend.

Brad Pitt is allegedly enjoying his relaxed relationship with recently divorced model Emily Ratajkowski, following their latest public outing together.

When it comes to the budding romance between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski, things haven’t yet reached a 100!

According to Page Six, their separate divorce issues with their exes – Angelina Jolie and Sebastian Bear-McClard – is the reason why.

Although the 58-year-old Oscar winner and the 31-year-old supermodel have been seen together a few times recently, they are not a couple.

Due to the fact that both Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are currently going through painful public breakups with Angelina Jolie and Sebastian Bear-McClard, they are keeping their cordial connection under wraps for the time being.

A source revealed, “Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has if he has a serious girlfriend.”

Hence, an insider informed that “Bratajkowski” is keeping things “very casual” for the moment: “Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce. He has enough of his own drama.”

On the one hand, despite the fact that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt initially filed for divorce in 2016, there are still a number of serious problems, such as the contentious custody dispute over their children, that are further delaying the upcoming proceedings.

Even their ownership of the French chateau and vineyard Château Miraval has the two embroiled in bitter legal disputes.

On the other hand, following rumours that the former couple was divorcing after four years of marriage in July, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard this month.

Allegations of cheating against Bear-McClard, which he hasn’t publicly addressed, are said to be the cause of their breakup.

