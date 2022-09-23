Bulbulay famed Nabeel Zafar shares his first meetup with wife

Nabeel Zafar is best known for playing his namesake in Pakistan’s longest-running sitcom Bulbulay.

He met his wife at an autograph session when she came to get his autograph.

His wife is pushing him to take on more serious roles.

Advertisement

Nabeel Zafar entered the field when he began working for Pakistan Television PTV. He became an overnight success in one drama, none other than the popular and timeless Dhuwan. While he was on television, he was adored, and when his character passed away, people wept for him. Since then, he has worked hard and is currently best known for playing his namesake Nabeel in Pakistan’s longest-running sitcom Bulbulay. People have grown up watching Nabeel, Khoobsurat, Mehmood Sahab, and Momo work their magic on film thanks to his adopting this Nabeel.

The story of Nabeel and his wife meeting is quite endearing. He disclosed that he had already been in dramas and had travelled to Scotland to film a scene. A fascinating event for him occurred there when his future wife, who was a fan back then, came to get his autograph. Nabeel Zafar met the love of his life as a result of an autograph.

Additionally, he claimed that for him, it was love at first sight. He explained to her the realities of show business, and when she agreed, they continued and got married. He has done enough comedy over the years, so his wife is now pushing him to take on more serious roles.

Also Read Nabeel Zafar tells fascinating story about Momo’s spectacles Nabeel Zafar produced BulBulay for over 12 years. With almost 600 episodes,...