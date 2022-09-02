Advertisement
Dania Enwer from Habs discussed criticism in a recent interview







  • A slow-starting drama called Habs has grown into a phenomenon.
  • The sister of the lead actress Ushna Shah, Dania Enwer, has drawn a lot of interest.
  • Many fans were upset by how Bano and her life were centred in Habs’ first episodes.
A slow-starting drama called Habs has grown into a phenomenon. People are adoring it and eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the love story of the lead couple. Habs has developed gradually, and fresh faces have also emerged to dazzle everyone.

The sister of the lead actress Ushna Shah, who plays Ayesha, Dania Enwer, who plays Bano, has drawn a lot of interest. Dania has undoubtedly delivered a remarkable performance, and the audience was forced to take attention of her, but in the early episodes, she received both praise and criticism. Many fans were upset by how Bano and her life were centred in Habs’ first episodes.

Dania had to deal with some criticism because many Habs fans believed that the lead coupling did not receive as much time as she did. She was questioned about how she felt about the absurd comments in an interview with Something Haute.

Dania has a really optimistic outlook on life, therefore she didn’t take the feedback personally. She was truly pleased that people were taking notice of her work. She claimed that attracting the audience’s attention and getting their attention is no easy task.


