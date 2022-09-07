Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are said to be still feuding

Gisele has yet to patched up with Tom, despite returning to Florida from Costa Rica.

The couple are still bickering about the quarterback’s choice to ‘unretire’ from the NFL.

Gisele and Tom tied the knot in 2009 and share two kids, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian.

Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady are still bickering about the quarterback’s choice to ‘unretire’ from the NFL.

According to insiders close to the marriage, Gisele has yet to ‘patched up’ with Tom, despite returning to Florida from Costa Rica, where she supposedly jetted off to unwind.

An insider told Page Six: “Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa.”

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down,” the source added.

The same source also squashed rumours that the couple are headed towards a divorce, saying the reports are ‘not true’.

Last week, it was stated that Gisele had gone to the couple’s Costa Rica residence following a ‘epic argument’ with Tom about his choice to return to pro football.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind. There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” an insider had informed

Supermodel Gisele and athlete Tom tied the knot in 2009 and share two kids, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian.

