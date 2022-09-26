Johnny Depp is “dating and in a better place” after libel case

Johnny Depp is dating Joelle Rich, one of his solicitors from his libel case.

Amber Heard’s ex-slander was subjected to a six-week trial.

The actor and Rich are reportedly dating, but their relationship is not serious.

Johnny Depp is dating and in a lot better situation now. 3 months after Amber Heard’s ex-slander wife’s trial.

According to a source close to the 59-year-old Edward Scissorhands actor, “he is actually in a much better place lately. He takes better care of himself.”

The insider goes on to say of Depp, who PEOPLE recently verified is dating Joelle Rich, one of the solicitors from his U.K. libel case, “He is dating and genuinely seems happy.”

The insider claims that Heard, 36, was subjected to a six-week trial during which “Johnny’s ugly sides were exposed.”

“He has never claimed he is perfect, but making changes is hard. He has worked on issues and accepted help,” the source continues.

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that “They are dating but it’s not serious.”

On the actor’s legal team during his libel action against The Sun, which he lost in November 2020, was Rich, a London attorney.

He filed a lawsuit against the publication for branding him a “wife-beater,” but the court upheld the charges as “basically true” and his ex-wife Heard gave testimony to support them. His effort to overturn the judgement was rejected in March 2021.

