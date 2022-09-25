Khloe Kardashian praises fans for their support in Tristan’s case

The Kardashians revealed the fallout from Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity controversy.

The 38-year-old founder of Good American tweeted to her 30.3 million followers.

Khloe Kardashian expressed her gratitude to her fans for their love and support as she navigated her chaotic life.

Advertisement

The Kardashians on Hulu’s second season debut revealed the fallout from Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity controversy, which prompted her to express her opinions on social media.

The 38-year-old founder of Good American tweeted to her 30.3 million followers on Twitter on Friday that she was feeling “overwhelmed.”

She tweeted: ‘I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode.’

‘I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself..’ she continued.

As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding Advertisement — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 24, 2022

In the one-hour special, Kardashian was seen struggling to process the bombshell revelation that Thompson had fathered a kid with lover Maralee Nichols.

She said in another tweet, ‘As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media.’

Khloe tweeted her appreciation, writing, ‘Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding.’

In the episode, the businesswoman welcomed a boy as her second kid via surrogacy.

Advertisement

In 2018, Khloe and Tristan also gave birth to 4-year-old True Thompson, another pregnancy tarnished by the basketball player’s adultery.