Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Khloe Kardashian praises fans for their support in Tristan’s case
Khloe Kardashian praises fans for their support in Tristan’s case

Khloe Kardashian praises fans for their support in Tristan’s case

Articles
Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian praises fans for their support in Tristan’s case

Khloe Kardashian praises fans for their support in Tristan’s case

Advertisement
  • The Kardashians revealed the fallout from Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity controversy.
  • The 38-year-old founder of Good American tweeted to her 30.3 million followers.

Khloe Kardashian expressed her gratitude to her fans for their love and support as she navigated her chaotic life.

Advertisement

The Kardashians on Hulu’s second season debut revealed the fallout from Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity controversy, which prompted her to express her opinions on social media.

The 38-year-old founder of Good American tweeted to her 30.3 million followers on Twitter on Friday that she was feeling “overwhelmed.”

She tweeted: ‘I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode.’

‘I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself..’ she continued.

In the one-hour special, Kardashian was seen struggling to process the bombshell revelation that Thompson had fathered a kid with lover Maralee Nichols.

She said in another tweet, ‘As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media.’

Khloe tweeted her appreciation, writing, ‘Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding.’

In the episode, the businesswoman welcomed a boy as her second kid via surrogacy.

Advertisement

In 2018, Khloe and Tristan also gave birth to 4-year-old True Thompson, another pregnancy tarnished by the basketball player’s adultery.

Also Read

Khloe Kardashian and Michele spotted at Milan Fashion Week
Khloe Kardashian and Michele spotted at Milan Fashion Week

Khloe Kardashian was spotted with actor Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week....

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig
Rishabh Pant Car Accident
Rishabh Pant Car Accident
Ranbir Kapoor unleashes his inner beast
Ranbir Kapoor unleashes his inner beast
Pope Benedict XVI Dead at 95
Pope Benedict XVI Dead at 95
Ireland Baldwin is pregnant, expecting first child
Ireland Baldwin is pregnant, expecting first child
Courtney Love says Brad Pitt kept stalking me about Kurt
Courtney Love says Brad Pitt kept stalking me about Kurt
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story