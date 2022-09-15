Prince Harry: Archie and Lilibet are expected to fly UK on ‘sad’ day

Prince Harry could be reunited with his children on his 38th birthday in 2022.

The Duke of Sussex turns 38 on September 15, 2022, only days after the Queen’s death.

Archie and Lilibet may fly to the UK to be with their father for his special day.

Prince Harry could reunite with his children Archie and Lilibet on his ‘very sad’ 38th birthday on September 15, 2022.

As the Duke of Sussex celebrates his 38th birthday on September 15, 2022, only days after the Queen’s death, royal analyst Jennie Bond claims that his children may fly to the UK to be with their father on what will undoubtedly be a melancholy day for the royal.

In an interview, Bond stated, “I’m sure he will spend Thursday very, very quietly. There have been suggestions that the children are going to be flown over with Meghan’s mother Doria, so he can be reunited with them, but who knows?”

“You have to feel for Harry, though, you really do. I’m sure it will be just a very quiet day,” she said.

By happenstance, Prince Harry and Meghan were in the UK when the Queen died, as they were there for charitable engagements. Archie and Lilibet had not accompanied their parents on their trip, and it is uncertain whether they will fly over for the Queen’s funeral.

