In upcoming new book, Prince Harry warns against making ‘attacks’ on the Royal Family

After the Queen’s death in 2022, Prince Harry’s memoir will loom like a sword.

Royal analyst Jennie Bond claims he can’t alter it now.

Body language experts suggest his actions while walking behind the queen’s casket were ‘etched in sadness’ to her death.

Prince Harry will be unable to make revisions to his impending bombshell biography following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Royal analyst Jennie Bond recently told that after the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022, and Prince Harry’s subsequent reunion with the royal family, his memoir will loom like a sword.

Bond stated, “Harry’s memoir does hang like a sword of Damocles and until that comes out and we know what has been said, nothing can be normal.”

“Presumably it can’t be unsaid now either, presumably it’s at the publishers and it can’t be altered, even if he wanted to,” she further claimed.

A body language specialist reportedly suggested that Prince Harry’s actions while walking behind the Queen’s casket in London were ‘etched in sadness.’

