Queen Elizabeth’s death: royal family ends mourning

The British royal family has declared the time of mourning to be over.

Buckingham Palace posted on its official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The Royal Family account will continue to represent the efforts of the family.

Advertisement

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, the British royal family has declared the time of mourning to be over.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace posted on its official Twitter and Instagram accounts that the period of mourning had ended.

The palace tweeted, “The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now concluded,” along with an old photo of the monarch.

The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended. This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/BKx9wUtRF8 Advertisement — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2022

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Advertisement

It was further disclosed that the work of the King, the Queen Consort, and other royal family members would continue to be reflected in the royal family’s social media account.

In addition to recognizing Queen Elizabeth’s life and work, the statement continues, “The Royal Family account will continue to represent the efforts of The King, The Queen Consort, and other members of The Royal Family.”

Also Read Prince William discusses rainbows at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral The Prince of Wales said that the Royal Family had spotted five...