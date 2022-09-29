Advertisement
  Sooraj Pancholi claims Rabia's false accusations deeply affected him
Sooraj Pancholi claims Rabia’s false accusations deeply affected him

Sooraj Pancholi claims Rabia’s false accusations deeply affected him

Sooraj Pancholi claims Rabia’s false accusations deeply affected him
  • Sooraj Pancholi says he has been litigating this issue for the past ten years.
  • Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia claims that her daughter was murdered.

Sooraj Pancholi spoke up in response to Jiah Khan’s mother’s assertion that her daughter was murdered.

The Jiah Khan case has recently made headlines once more. In recent testimony to the special CBI court in Mumbai, Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan claimed that Sooraj Pancholi had verbally and physically tortured her late daughter.

Following that, sources said that a psychologist had informed the CBI court that the information Sooraj provided during his interview, during which he was required to assess the actor’s statements, was false and inadequate because the actor allegedly refused to comply.

According to recent reports, Rabia insisted that it was a murder rather than a suicide in an effort to delay the trial. In a recent interview, Sooraj Pancholi responded to this.

Sooraj Pancholi said in response to the court ruling that he has been litigating this issue and the false claims made against him for the past ten years, and it has had a significant impact on him personally.

The actor further added, “only I know what I have been going through all these years. I have immense respect and I have always maintained my dignity toward Jiah’s family. I plead that her family and I both have a fair trial and I pray that this comes to an end soon.”

The Bombay High Court reportedly rejected a plea Rabia Khan submitted asking for a new investigation in the Jiah Khan case, preferably by the FBI, the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently looking into the issue and has accused Jiah’s boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, of encouraging her suicide on June 3, 2013.

According to Rabia, her daughter was murdered. According to reports, the bench of judges who conducted the CBI’s investigation from all angles concluded that it was a suicide case.

“Repeated insistence of the petitioner to procure a finding from the Court that death of the victim, in this case, was homicidal and not suicidal is a clear indication of procrastinating the trial,” the court said.

