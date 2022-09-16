Timothée Chalamet discussed advice given by Leonardo DiCaprio

Timothée Chalamet told British about Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice to him.

Most recently, he starred in the critically acclaimed film Bones and All.

Timothée Chalamet discussed advice Leonardo DiCaprio, his co-star in the film Don’t Look Up, had given him.

“No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” bequeathed DiCaprio in a moment of near-literal baton passing when they first met in 2018.

The advice was eagerly received, Chalamet admitted.

The 26-year-old actor has been named Hollywood’s “it kid” since since he appeared in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name. Since then, he has starred in critically acclaimed independent films including Lady Bird and Beautiful Boy as well as the epic blockbuster Dune. Most recently, Chalamet was seen in Guadagnino’s cannibal love story Bones and All, which received an 8.5-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Elaborating further on his acting career, Chalamet told British Vogue, “I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career. And in my late teenage years, working on Homeland and starting to do theatre in New York, I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself [with]. And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour.”

Since DiCaprio is known for being picky about the parts he takes on, Chalamet also appeared to have picked up on this trait.

“When [success] came my way, I felt very particular that I didn’t want people — and I really didn’t want to see myself — cashing in,” he told the publication.

