Trisha Paytas announces her pregnancy after Queen’s death news.

Trisha Paytas a prominent figure on social media, announced she was pregnant Tragically after Queen Elizabeth’s death news was announced.

The 96-year-old, who had served as monarch for the longest period in British history, passed yesterday at her Balmoral home in Scotland.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, “The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon at Balmoral. The King and the Queen Consort will spend this evening and tomorrow in Balmoral before flying back to London.

When the Queen passed away, Charles, the eldest son, immediately became King Charles III, and Camilla, his wife, become the Queen Consort.

After her tragic passing, a strange web rumour claims that the Queen will return as Trisha Paytas’ unborn child. Of course, it’s all nonsense, yet the notion is going viral online.

Trisha, an American singer and YouTuber, announced she was pregnant on the same day the Queen passed away. The Californian woman, 34, who posts lifestyle videos on the video network has nearly 5 million subscribers.

The Internet celebrity revealed in a YouTube video on Valentine’s Day 2022 that she was nine weeks pregnant. She later said the baby was a girl.

Trisha tweeted, “1 cm dilated!,” on Thursday, September 8, announcing that she had gone into labor. Oh my! Despite the fact that there haven’t been any further upgrades,

She is expecting a child with her Israeli photographer spouse Moses Hacmon, who frequently makes appearances in her videos.

