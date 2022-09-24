Zayn Malik responds to Gigi Hadid, Leonardo dating rumours

Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid following DiCaprio relationship rumours
Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction, unfollowed Gigi Hadid on...
Zayn Malik appeared to be responding to recent rumours that she is meeting Leonardo DiCaprio, by unfollowing his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid on Instagram.
Although the former member of One Direction is no longer among Hadid’s 75.7 million Instagram followers, the model continues to follow Malik, according to Elle.
This follows the recent photo of Hadid and the Titanic actor cuddling at a party in New York City, which sparked relationship rumours.
The singer of Dusk Till Dawn wants to win Hadid back, according to an insider who later revealed to Hollywood Life that “all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him.”
The source continued, “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Although their relationship is still young, there are already rumours that they are a couple.
Khai’s parents, Malik and Hadid, dated intermittently between 2015 and 2021 before calling it quits when the singer got into a physical conflict with the model’s mother Yolanda Hadid.
