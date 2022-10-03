Amber Heard makes headlines for taking a trip to Spain

Heard was found guilty by a unanimous jury in the defamation case against Depp.

Jury gave Heard $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Heard owes her attorneys close to $15 million after the judge ordered her to pay Depp $10.2 million.

Amber Heard recently gained attention for visiting Spain. The actress was glimpsed for the first time following the announcement of the verdict in her high-profile trial against Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress was spotted spending time with her baby daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, who is one year old, and her partner Bianca Butti.

Recent reports have shown the terrible truth of Heard’s financial situation, despite her ongoing fight to obtain insurance to pay the $8 million in legal expenses she owes her ex, Depp.

The Rum Diary actress allegedly hasn’t paid the legal team’s bills, according to recent reports. After losing the trial, she still owes her attorneys a sizable sum of money rather than Depp.

$10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages were given to Depp. The jury gave Heard $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages, in her countersuit against Depp, giving her a little victory in her own case.

