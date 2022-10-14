Elon Musk sells $1M worth of ‘burnt hair’ Perfume in few hours

Twitter Inc. claims: Elon Musk is being investigated
Elon Musk is being investigated by US federal authorities for his management...
Elon Musk, who started SpaceX, Tesla, and the company that makes tunnels, the Boring Company, is known for finding ways to make money and making money off of weird products. He recently launched a perfume called “Burnt Hair,” which he says he sold 10,000 bottles of for $1 million in just a few hours.
He then went on Twitter to brag about the amazing thing he had done:
10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022
On the website for his perfume, the strange genius calls it “The Essence of Repugnant Desire.”
In a tweet, he said that the perfume was now for sale and called it “the finest fragrance on Earth.”
The finest fragrance on Earth!https://t.co/ohjWxNX5ZC pic.twitter.com/0J1lmREOBS
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022
There is nothing much in the description of the scent but rave reviews on the website include, “Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport,” and “Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work!”
Referring to his surname ‘Musk, which is also the base of certain strong-smelling fragrances, he said:
