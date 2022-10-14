Elon Musk sells $1M worth of ‘burnt hair’ Perfume in few hours

Advertisement
Articles
  • Elon Musk launched a perfume called “Burnt Hair,”
  • Elon called it “the finest fragrance on Earth.”

Elon Musk, who started SpaceX, Tesla, and the company that makes tunnels, the Boring Company, is known for finding ways to make money and making money off of weird products. He recently launched a perfume called “Burnt Hair,” which he says he sold 10,000 bottles of for $1 million in just a few hours.

He then went on Twitter to brag about the amazing thing he had done:

On the website for his perfume, the strange genius calls it “The Essence of Repugnant Desire.”

In a tweet, he said that the perfume was now for sale and called it “the finest fragrance on Earth.”

There is nothing much in the description of the scent but rave reviews on the website include, “Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport,” and “Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work!”

Referring to his surname ‘Musk, which is also the base of certain strong-smelling fragrances, he said:

