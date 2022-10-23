Emily Ratajkowski opens up about her most controversial dress from 2016

Advertisement
  • Emily Ratajkowski discussed her most contentious outfits in a Harper’s Bazaar interview.
  • The 31-year-old model defended the plunging dress she wore to an event in 2016.
  • She also opened up about her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.
Emily Ratajkowski recently discussed her most contentious outfits in a Harper’s Bazaar interview.

The 31-year-old model recalled a figure-hugging, black cutout dress she wore in 2016 and stated that it was “the most controversial dress I’ve ever worn.”

The single mother who just filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard stated that the outfit ‘created this whole thing’ and ‘trouble.’

During the video chat with the fashion outlet, Emily discussed a variety of controversial clothes. Nevertheless, she acknowledged that the 2016 plunging outfit she wore to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party caused the greatest fuss.

Despite the uproar surrounding the outfit, the celebrity stated, “I still like that dress. I think I look great,” while swiftly adding, “I personally still stand behind it.”

She remarked in her most recent interview with the journal, “I had no idea what a scene this caused.”

“I can remember somebody called it extremely vulgar,” Emily said.  “And, like it became this huge like controversy on the internet.”

In addition to defending her controversial dress, Emily opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She revealed, breaking her quiet following the separation and divorce filing, that she experiences every feeling.

Following her breakup, internet and social media rumors circulated that Emily was dating actor Brad Pitt.

However, the celebrity was recently observed spending a romantic evening and passionately kissing a successful DJ and record store owner in Manhattan.

