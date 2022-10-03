Johnny Depp refuses to investigate a man accused of rape

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp was underage when she hung out with a 23-year-old.

The man was accused of statutory rape of a minor.

Depp ‘refused’ to investigate the man, and no charges were filed.

Johnny Depp ended up ‘refusing’ to investigate the 23-year-old man that was accused of statutory rape of a minor.

This claim includes Depp’s then-15-year-old daughter Lily-Rose Depp, who was underage when she hung out with a 23-year-old, according to leaked court documents.

The information was revealed during a conversation between Mr. Kump and Mr. Feedman that was recorded for a deposition.

The unsealed document reads, “He was being investigated by the Department of Family Services and the LAPD. I don’t know what the charges were specifically, but she was 15, and the boyfriend, I believe, was 23, and they were living next door to him in one of his condos downtown.”

It also adds, “He met with both the LAPD and the Department of Family Services, and no charges were filed, and I asked him afterwards. I said, well, ‘you couldn’t have told them the truth’. And he just smiled.”

