Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Johnny Depp refuses to investigate a man accused of statutory rape of a kid
Johnny Depp refuses to investigate a man accused of statutory rape of a kid

Johnny Depp refuses to investigate a man accused of statutory rape of a kid

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp refuses to investigate a man accused of statutory rape of a kid

Johnny Depp refuses to investigate a man accused of rape

Advertisement
  • Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp was underage when she hung out with a 23-year-old.
  • The man was accused of statutory rape of a minor.
  • Depp ‘refused’ to investigate the man, and no charges were filed.
Advertisement

Johnny Depp ended up ‘refusing’ to investigate the 23-year-old man that was accused of statutory rape of a minor.

This claim includes Depp’s then-15-year-old daughter Lily-Rose Depp, who was underage when she hung out with a 23-year-old, according to leaked court documents.

The information was revealed during a conversation between Mr. Kump and Mr. Feedman that was recorded for a deposition.

The unsealed document reads, “He was being investigated by the Department of Family Services and the LAPD. I don’t know what the charges were specifically, but she was 15, and the boyfriend, I believe, was 23, and they were living next door to him in one of his condos downtown.”

It also adds, “He met with both the LAPD and the Department of Family Services, and no charges were filed, and I asked him afterwards. I said, well, ‘you couldn’t have told them the truth’. And he just smiled.”

Johnny Depps unsealed court documents

Advertisement

Johnny Depps unsealed court documents

Also Read

Amber Heard has reportedly been working alongside a PR firm against Johnny Depp
Amber Heard has reportedly been working alongside a PR firm against Johnny Depp

A source close to the former couple reveals that the Aquaman actor...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Piers Morgan lashes out on Prince Harry after Duke defends royal family
Piers Morgan lashes out on Prince Harry after Duke defends royal family
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has not given up on their Royal ranks?
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has not given up on their Royal ranks?
Hugh Jackman says he will take six months to get in shape for Wolverine role
Hugh Jackman says he will take six months to get in shape for Wolverine role
Taylor Swift fan recognises Laura Dern during 'Bejeweled' music video
Taylor Swift fan recognises Laura Dern during 'Bejeweled' music video
Prince Harry talks about his trauma at his mother's death
Prince Harry talks about his trauma at his mother's death
Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy expecting 3rd baby
Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy expecting 3rd baby
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story