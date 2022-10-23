Pakistan’s first rapper Eva B makes it to NYC’s Times Square

Advertisement
Eva B, a veiled Pakistani rapper whose videos have gotten millions of views, is the first Baloch artist to be featured on the prestigious Times Square Billboard.

The young rapper rose to fame with the latest season of Coke Studio. He was influenced by great rappers like Eminem and Queen Latifah.

Eva is so happy that her picture is on the coveted Billboard that she shared a photo of it.

“Eva B is kind of magical, as the first Baloch artist to be featured at Times Square…Listen to her work along with that of other Pakistani female artists on the #EQUALPakistan,” Spotify wrote on Instagram.

Eva is the newest person to have her face on a digital billboard in Times Square. Several famous people congratulated her on their achievement.

