Prince Harry told to “spare” memoir details secret

Harry has been told not to tell the public everything about his private life.

Harry has run away [from Britain] for privacy.

Harry’s memoir should be called ‘Spare us!

Advertisement

Prince Harry has been told not to tell the public everything about his private life and to “spare” them the details of his memoir.

In an interview with media host Nana Akua, royal biographer Angela Levin said these things.

At first, she said “Harry has run away [from Britain] for privacy. He is now selling his soul to make ends meet because he has finally discovered that things cost money-especially if you want to live next door to Oprah. ”

“It [Harry’s memoir] should be called: ‘Spare us! Spare us the details!’ I am absolutely not helping to fund this lifestyle by whinging. ”

Also Read If memoir is “full on war, “Harry and Meghan” will “lose everything” It could be the publishing equivalent of a grenade being thrown into...

“And out of the many millions that he is going to get from the book, to soften the blow and make him look a little kinder, a proportion of the proceeds will be going to charity.”