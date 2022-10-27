Advertisement
Edition: English
Prince Harry “wants to Kill” King Charles like Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth and King Charles

  • Prince Harry claims he will cause “huge global damage” to King Charles.
  • The host and royal commentator, Piers Morgan, said these things.
  • Mr. Morgan thinks that Prince Harry’s upcoming book, Spare, is a threat to King Charles.
Prince Harry has been put under the spotlight because he says he will do “massive global damage” to King Charles if he doesn’t get his way.

Recently, host and royal commentator Piers Morgan said these things.

Mr. Morgan thinks that Prince Harry’s upcoming book, Spare, is a threat to King Charles’ mental and physical health.

He even said that the Duke was going to cause “massive global damage” to King Charles.

He used Twitter for the second time to share his thoughts, and he said, “Do you care about the massive global damage this book will cause to our new King before he is even coronated, and while he still grieves for his mother?”

