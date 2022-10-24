Release dates for “Medieval” on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD

‘Medieval’, Petr Jákl’s historical epic, will be available to purchase online on October 25.

The film made headlines as the most expensive Czech film ever filmed.

‘Medieval’ will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in December.

‘Medieval’, Petr Jákl’s violent historical epic, will soon be available at home. The film made headlines as the most expensive Czech film ever filmed, in an effort to bring one of the nation’s most adored figures to life in a significant way.

It stars Emmy nominee Ben Foster as the famed fighter Jan ika. Prior to its official release on Blu-ray and DVD on December 7, that epic tale of love, war, and politics will be made available to purchase online on October 25.

The third film that Jákl has both written and directed depicts the early years of the Hussite commander Ika, who was then a mercenary leader.

King Wenceslas of the Czech Republic and King Sigismund of Hungary start a fight for the throne when the Holy Roman Empire is overthrown by the death of its monarch.

Ika is tasked with abducting Lady Katherine, the future bride of Lord Rosenberg (Til Schweiger), in an effort to prevent the lord and his king Sigismund’s ascent to power.

Ika sets out to uphold his monarch’s honour because he believes in his word. Ika is seduced by Katherine’s determination to aid her people and falls in love with her, forgoing his obligation to his king to assist in overthrowing the corrupt power grab between monarchs and lords for the benefit of the populace. Katherine ends up being a part of a political game.

Foster, who wowed audiences with his performances in Hell or High Water and 3:10 to Yuma, is joined by Schweiger, Lowe, Michael Caine, Roland Muller, William Moseley, and Matthew Goode in the ensemble cast.

It considerably surpassed Jákl’s previous two blockbusters, Kajnek and Ghoul, in terms of budget and popularity thanks to its star-studded cast and extensive production. Its budget exceeded $23 million.

Jákl’s Medieval is the result of a protracted and extensive development process that began with an earlier, far lower budget announcement in 2013.

It’s not the first time that Ika has been shown on the big screen, but Jákl chose to focus on Ika’s ascent rather than his military zenith, when his views were well set and his prowess had already been established.

While Marek Dobe and Michal Petru wrote the earlier screenplay on which the movie was based, Peter Bok and Petr Jákl Sr. assisted Jákl in writing the tale.

Prior to its physical release on December 7, Medieval will be available digitally starting tomorrow, October 25, just in time to purchase it as the ideal holiday present for the person who enjoys mediaeval epics.

View the trailer down below.

