Selena Gomez pays a special visit to Waverly Place in New York City

Selena Gomez pays a visit to Waverly Place in New York City

  • Selena Gomez visited Waverly Place in New York City on October 29.
  • The area served as the backdrop for her Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverley Place.
  • The 30-year-old actress currently plays Mabel Mora on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.
Selena Gomez recently made a special visit to New York City’s Waverly Pl., the setting of her former Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.

The 30-year-old is seen in a cute Instagram snapshot taken on October 29 standing in front of Julius, one of the area’s oldest bars, while staring up at the street sign while sporting a light-colored long-sleeve shirt, patterned leggings, and a cross-body bag. “Where it all began,” she captioned the picture.

Throughout the show’s four seasons between 2007 and 2012, Selena portrayed young magician Alex Russo. On Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where she currently plays the role of young artist-turned-amateur detective Mabel Mora, the actress feels there is some connection between the two characters because they are both from New York City, have enviable outfits, and are tremendously funny.

“I feel like Mabel is an older version of Alex in a way,” Selena told  The Awardist podcast in June while reflecting on her Disney Channel days. “I adored being on that show so much.”

She added, “I still look back at that and laugh at certain things just because I thought it was so fun.”

Selena isn’t the only ex-wizard thinking back on the old days. In honour of the 15th anniversary of the Wizards television series, David Henrie, who portrayed Justin Russo’s older brother on the show, created a particularly special gift for fans earlier this month. The actor posted a flashback photo from the Disney+ Instagram account to his story on October 12 and added, “15 years!!! Miss it at every second.”

Selena Gomez upcoming documentary is all about her struggle with bipolar diagnosis
Selena Gomez upcoming documentary is all about her struggle with bipolar diagnosis

Selena Gomez has released a trailer for a documentary. My Mind &...

 

