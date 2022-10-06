Sylvester Stallone spotted wearing wedding band on his ring finger

Sylvester Stallone was spotted wearing his wedding ring on Wednesday evening.

Just weeks after reconciling with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin last month.

He appeared to be in some ‘me time’ as he headed towards New York dinner.

Sylvester Stallone was spotted wearing his wedding band on his ring finger on Wednesday night in New York City, just a few weeks after getting back together with his former wife Jennifer Flavin last month.

The Rocky actor appeared to be taking some “me time” as he made his way to the opulent Carbone restaurant in New York.

In a fresh white shirt, blue blazer, and dark grey suit pants, he appeared dapper. It is unknown who he spent the evening with, but just a few weeks after he and his separated wife Flavin decided against divorcing, he appeared to be dressing to please.

The 76-year-old finished off his endearing appearance with a pricey watch and a pair of classy black leather shoes.

A week after putting on a united front following their U-turn on a divorce, Sly makes an appearance.

In Calabasas, California, on Thursday, the action actor and his 54-year-old former model wife were spotted shopping together and were content once more.

The movie star and his wife of 25 years agreed to meet up at home, where they talked and were able to resolve their disagreements, according to a report from earlier last week. They are both quite content, his representative informed Page Six.

One month after Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester, they got back together.

