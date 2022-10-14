Ayeza Khan’s amazing dance performance on Noori song

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress and model who is known for her beauty. Since the beginning of her career, she has played more than 30 different roles. She was so good at acting that she always nailed every role. Her plays won a lot of awards. Mere Pass Tum Ho, Pyare Afzal, Mehrposh, Koi Chand Rakh, Chupke Chupke, Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai, Chaudhry And Sons, Yaariyan, Thora Sa Haq, and many more are some of the best-known dramas that this actress has done.

She is thought to be the most beautiful and best actress. Elegant Ayeza Khan is always true to her work, and she says that she has loved acting since she was a child. After her hit drama series Pyare Afzal, her career took off. She is now one of the best-paid actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment business.

Took to her Instagram, the Lapata actress shared a new dance video on Noori song from the film Superstar.

Take a look:

In the video, the Chupke Chupke actress is replicating Mahira Khan’s look and dance from the film Superstar.

She looks absolutely amazing in an orange lehenga while dancing elegantly to the most iconic song.

Her dance video is from her drama named Lapata in which Ayeza is playing the role of a Tik Tok girl.

