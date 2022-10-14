Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey cried during NTAs

Kelsey Parker’s documentary Inside My Head was nominated for Best Authored Documentary.

A clip from the show showed Tom performing just weeks before his death.

The 30-year-old couldn’t hold back her tears as it aired on the NTAs stage.

Kelsey’s husband, Tom, who rose to popularity with the band The Wanted, died on March 30 at the age of 33 from stage four glioblastoma brain cancer after being diagnosed in October 2020.

Inside My brain just lost out on the award as Kate Garraway’s Caring for Derek took first place in that category.

Kelsey was spotted becoming tearful when Inside My Head video aired on the large screen.

The video shows Tom performing on stage only weeks before his death, as the NTAs got a sneak peek of the concert during the nominations segment.

Kelsey went to her Instagram Story earlier in the day, before travelling to the NTAs, to inform followers she was feeling ‘so emotional.’

She told, ‘I don’t know why I did it this morning, but I sat there and looked through all of Tom’s reels.

‘I don’t know why I just did that to myself and literally, I am an emotional wreck this morning and I just can’t stop crying.

