Watch: Hareem Shah shares latest belly dance video

Hareem Shah shares the latest belly dance video.

She has captivated internet users since her most recent video is proof of the vibrant nightlife.

The viral video is getting a lot of views on social media.

Hareem Shah is known for her TikTok videos. TikToker is popular for its controversial stories about political personalities. She also has a huge fan following with 198K followers on her Instagram account.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never misses an opportunity to impress her audience by sharing her latest photos and videos.

The viral video is getting a lot of views on social media. A glammed-up dancer can be seen in the video swaying and dancing flawlessly to the beat. While relaxed in a restaurant, Shah captures the occasion with her scorching dance movements.

