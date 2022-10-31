Are Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk dating again?

Bradley and Irina attended the Self Portrait fashion event in New York.

The former couple has been spotted together multiple times in the past few weeks.

The 36-year-old supermodel looked stunning in a tweed outfit by the designer.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were pictured together at a Self Portrait fashion event on Sunday evening in New York amid reconciliation rumors.

The 36-year-old supermodel looked breathtakingly beautiful in a tweed matching set by the designer, which flawlessly accentuated her gym-honed abs.

Irina draped over her shoulder a cropped jacket made of the same material as the rest of her ensemble.

Meanwhile, Bradley, aged 47, sported a fashionable ensemble consisting of a dark denim shirt, jeans, boots, and a black jacket.

Edward Enniful and Stella Maxwell accompanied the former couple, who have been spotted together multiple times in the past few weeks, at the event.

The couple, who split in 2019, fuelled romance rumors for months when she published images of their summer trip in the Bahamas.

It was reported in August that the 47-year-old Nightmare Alley actor and the Vogue cover model are considering having additional children.

