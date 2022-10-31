Are Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk dating again?

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are co-parenting, but they haven’t reunited
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are co-parenting their daughter together. The...
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were pictured together at a Self Portrait fashion event on Sunday evening in New York amid reconciliation rumors.
The 36-year-old supermodel looked breathtakingly beautiful in a tweed matching set by the designer, which flawlessly accentuated her gym-honed abs.
Irina draped over her shoulder a cropped jacket made of the same material as the rest of her ensemble.
Meanwhile, Bradley, aged 47, sported a fashionable ensemble consisting of a dark denim shirt, jeans, boots, and a black jacket.
Edward Enniful and Stella Maxwell accompanied the former couple, who have been spotted together multiple times in the past few weeks, at the event.
The couple, who split in 2019, fuelled romance rumors for months when she published images of their summer trip in the Bahamas.
It was reported in August that the 47-year-old Nightmare Alley actor and the Vogue cover model are considering having additional children.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.