Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Bhediya release date: Varun Dhawan-starrer will hit big screen on Nov 25
Bhediya release date: Varun Dhawan-starrer will hit big screen on Nov 25

Bhediya release date: Varun Dhawan-starrer will hit big screen on Nov 25

Articles
Advertisement
Bhediya release date: Varun Dhawan-starrer will hit big screen on Nov 25

Bhediya will be released on Nov 25 worldwide

Advertisement
  • The release date of Bhediya is coming closer.
  • The film will have its world premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India.
  • Bhediya is directed by Ammar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.
Advertisement

The release date of the movie Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is coming closer. The movie is set to hit the cinema screens on November 25.

Amar Kaushik directs Bhediya, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan and supported by Maddock Films. The screenplay is by Niren Bhatt.

Varun will portray a young man who transforms into a werewolf after being attacked by a wolf in the film. In the meantime, Kriti will assume the role of Dr. Anika. Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal both play crucial parts in the film.

Before its official release, Bhediya will have its world premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

On the job front, Varun Dhawan has Bawaal and Citadel in the works, while Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in The Crew.

Also Read

Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon at Bhediya promotions in Hyderabad
Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon at Bhediya promotions in Hyderabad

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are in Hyderabad to promote Bhediya. Varun...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story