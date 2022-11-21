Bhediya release date: Varun Dhawan-starrer will hit big screen on Nov 25

The release date of Bhediya is coming closer.

The film will have its world premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India.

Bhediya is directed by Ammar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Advertisement

The release date of the movie Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is coming closer. The movie is set to hit the cinema screens on November 25.

Amar Kaushik directs Bhediya, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan and supported by Maddock Films. The screenplay is by Niren Bhatt.

Varun will portray a young man who transforms into a werewolf after being attacked by a wolf in the film. In the meantime, Kriti will assume the role of Dr. Anika. Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal both play crucial parts in the film.

Before its official release, Bhediya will have its world premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

On the job front, Varun Dhawan has Bawaal and Citadel in the works, while Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in The Crew.

Also Read Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon at Bhediya promotions in Hyderabad Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are in Hyderabad to promote Bhediya. Varun...