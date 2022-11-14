Yusuf Shah’s friends in Leeds always tell him he is very smart, but he wanted to see for himself by taking the Mensa test.

Yusuf Shah’s friends in Leeds always tell him he is very smart, but he wanted to see for himself by taking the Mensa test. He got 162, which is the highest IQ possible for someone under 18. This puts him in the top 1% of all people.

People say that Stephen Hawking got 160, and even though Albert Einstein never took the test, they think he got the same score. Yusuf and his parents and brothers went to Nando’s to eat in honour of his big accomplishment.

He said, “I’ve always wanted to know if I was in the top two percent of people who take the test.” “Having a certificate for me and about me makes me feel special.”

The kid in Year Six has shown an interest in studying mathematics at either Cambridge or Oxford and has said that he enjoys engaging in activities that keep his brain active.

The math genius relaxes by playing sudoku and figuring out how to solve Rubik’s cubes in his spare time.

It was in January that he first began tinkering with the famous cubes, and it took him only one month to get to the point where he could easily solve them. His elated mother, Sana, said with glee, “I was very pleased.” He is the very first member of his family to submit an application to Mensa.

“To be honest, I was a bit worried about it as well. In the past, he has conducted examinations in a room packed with children. We were concerned that he could feel threatened by the adults who worked at the center. However, he performed an outstanding job.

I continue to remind him that his father has a greater IQ than he does. We do not take any of it too seriously. Even if you have a lot of natural ability, you still need to put in the most effort.

Yusuf’s younger brother Khalid, who is just eight years old, also has aspirations to one day sit for the Mensa examination.

