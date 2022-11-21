Elizabeth Debicki reveals which of Diana’s looks intimidated her

Elizabeth Debicki stars in season five of “The Crown” as Princess Diana.

She revealed which outfit she was most hesitant to wear on set.

Netflix is currently offering the fifth season of The Crown.

Elizabeth Debicki, who took over Emma Corrin’s role as Princess Diana in season five of The Crown, has revealed which of the royal’s many iconic looks she was most hesitant to wear—and it’s unsurprising that it’s a fan favorite.

“We all felt the responsibility of the revenge dress because it’s something that everybody wanted to see,” Debicki exclusively told E! News. “It’s an incredibly powerful sartorial moment in the history of fashion. That dress is so emblematic of so many things because it’s so brave and beautiful, but it’s also so tinged with our understanding of what was going on in this person’s life. So the duality of that is really powerful, I think, and we really felt that we had to do it properly.”

Debicki clarified that the costume staff also felt a duty to accurately reproduce the Christina Stambolian garment, so it wasn’t just her who was under pressure. Because Diana wore the outfit the same night that ITV aired a documentary in which her then-ex-husband King Charles III acknowledged to having an affair with his now-wife Queen Consort Camilla, the attire became known as the “revenge dress.”

“For me, I just came to the fittings and I put the dress on,” the Great Gatsby alum said. “I think the costume department—that was really a task and there were many, many hours [of work]. Many hours.”

All of this planning, according to Debicki, led to a particularly memorable day spent filming at Kensington Gardens’ Serpentine Gallery, the exact location where Diana

“It’s a powerful dress,” the actress explained. “It’s a totally unique dress too—the structure of it, the shape of it, the look of it—and so I certainly won’t ever forget that day on set. We shot it in the same location that it actually happened, so there was this slightly deep layering of things going on that day.”

