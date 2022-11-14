Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates His 48th Birthday

A small party has never caused harm to anyone.

On Friday, Leonardo DiCaprio turned 48.

He celebrated privately with a large group of well-known friends at a Beverly Hills mansion.

Advertisement

A small party has never caused harm to anyone.

On Friday, Leonardo DiCaprio turned 48. He celebrated privately with a large group of well-known friends at a Beverly Hills mansion.

A-list actors like Tobey Maguire, Bradley Cooper, Kate Hudson, Rami Malek, Ashton Kutcher, Mick Jagger, Jamie Foxx, and LeBron James joined the “Great Gatsby” star.

There were also Adrien Brody, Casey Affleck, Caylee Cowan, Stella Maxwell, Nicky Hilton, Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, Evan Ross, Sommer Ray, and Rich Paul, James’ agent.

Irmelin Indenbirken and George DiCaprio were also there at the milestone birthday party. From 1964 to 1975, they were happily married.

“It was a great party with music, drinks, and catered food, and everyone seemed to have a great time,” said a VIP party source to People.

Advertisement

Leo reportedly told people who were going to the party to put their phones in locked bags before entering so that no one could talk about what happened that night.

There was no sign of Gigi Hadid, who is said to be dating the host. During the month of September, he and the 27-year-old model were seen together at several events, which made some people think they were dating.

The next month, they were seen kissing at a party in Paris. They both went to the same Halloween party in October.