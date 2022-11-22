Makeup Artist Babar Zaheer shares some good skincare tips

In dramas, movies, and television shows, people notice attractive actresses. They are continuously being imitated because of how beautiful and well-liked they are. One such celebrity who often receives praise for her good looks is Mahira Khan. Women adore Mahira Khan’s beautiful looks and often imitate them for special occasions, whether it’s her characteristic red lipstick or her no-makeup look. And none other than her makeup artist Babar Zaheer is responsible for Mahira Khan’s enduring appearances.

Everyone in the industry adores Babar Zaheer, and she has collaborated with all of the A-list celebrities. To name a few famous actresses, he has collaborated with Mahira Khan, Minal Khan, and Hania Aamir. When Babar appeared as a guest on Fuchsia magazine, he delivered a tutorial for his makeup-free appearance and shared some crucial skincare advice with the audience.

Click the link to watch his video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvpwQizHZto&t=1232s

Babar highlighted the crucial components of his personal evening skincare routine along with the advice essential to preventing hyperpigmentation. When girls go out, they frequently make the error of using vitamin C serum during the day, according to Babar.