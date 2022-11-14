Taylor Dayne Reveals ‘Dark’ Battle with Colon Cancer

The “Tell It to My Heart” singer just disclosed she had colon cancer.

Taylor Dayne discusses her cancer diagnosis and early detection. The “Tell It to My Heart” singer just disclosed she had colon cancer. Grammy-nominated musician, 60, diagnosed following annual colonoscopy. The revelation “darkened” Dayne’s world, yet her disease was caught early.

She said, "Life is valuable." "He never stated [cancer's] stage. Five months ago, I knew there was nothing, so this is early detection."

Dayne had surgery to remove 10 inches of her colon and was certified cancer-free weeks later. Post-op illness kept her hospitalized for 20 days.

Dayne reflected on the “horror” she faced as a child with kidney infections after leaving the hospital.

“I felt like a 4-year-old in the hospital without a voice,” she said. “I’ve been cognitively and emotionally challenged. I’ve resumed counselling.”

Since recuperating, the ’80s pop singer says she’s stronger than ever and urges frequent tests.

“When you’re unwell and lack energy, you depend on your champions, troops, and people,” Dayne told GMA. “Find an honest doctor. Self-defend.”

Colorectal cancer is the third most frequent cancer after lung and breast. American Cancer Society: 106,180 new cases in 2022.

Doctors encourage everyone to investigate their family histories to discover whether they are at a greater risk. Diet may promote obesity. Although it’s widespread in the US, early identification may avoid mortality.

The American Cancer Society advises stool tests or colonoscopies for persons 45 and older. People experiencing signs of colon cancer, such as diarrhoea, rectal bleeding, black stools, unexplained weight loss, cramps, and exhaustion, should see a doctor.

These symptoms usually arise after colon cancer has progressed, so preventative examinations are crucial.

