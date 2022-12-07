Advertisement
Famous Pakistani actress arrested for 2.6 million fraud in Lahore

A popular Pakistani stage performer and model from Pakistan Samar Rana was arrested for fraud in Lahore. Samar was detained by law enforcement after the Lahore High Court revoked her bail, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Samar was arrested by the Iqbal Town Police after her bail was revoked and taken to the Lytton Road Police Station’s women’s cell.

Samar Rana, stage actor detained in Lahore for fraud

According to reports, a stage performer has allegedly been connected to an Rs. 2.6 million fraud cases. Despite numerous reminders, she accepted cash from a citizen against property but did not leave the premises.

According to rumors, the actor has a lengthy criminal record and has been arrested on numerous occasions for deceiving victims.

