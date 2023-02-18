Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Olivia Colman makes a prank call to Paul Rudd, leaving him sweating
Olivia Colman makes a prank call to Paul Rudd, leaving him sweating

Olivia Colman makes a prank call to Paul Rudd, leaving him sweating

Articles
Advertisement
Olivia Colman makes a prank call to Paul Rudd, leaving him sweating

Olivia Colman makes a prank call to Paul Rudd, leaving him sweating

Advertisement
  • Paul Rudd received a prank call from his longtime friend Olivia Colman.
  • When Olivia learned that Paul would be appearing on the show, she decided to prank call him.
  • The actor continued laughing while repeating ‘oh god’.
Advertisement

Paul Rudd, who plays Paul in the movie Ant-Man, received a prank call from his longtime friend Olivia Colman on Thursday while he was on Radio 1 BBC.

Olivia called in and pretended to be a Welsh woman when the actor was assisting callers with their personal issues.

When Olivia learned that Paul would be appearing on the show, she decided to prank call him.

The actress from Empire of Light claimed to be a “huge fan” of the eminent performer and to have “wanted to pick [his] brains” regarding a personal issue.

Olivia, disguised as a random listener, asked, “What would you do if you had a really, like a really good mate, like for over 20 years like, and then this friend, yeah, he doesn’t live in England, but he’s come to England but he hasn’t told you about it?

“Then, not only has he not told you about it, he’s come on to a radio show. What would you do?”

Advertisement

Paul became uneasy as he answered, “Oh my god. Oh no,” when Olivia asked if would be ‘offended’ if that happened to him.

“Personally, if it’s me? Absolutely not. I tend to give everybody the benefit of the doubt,” he answered.

The actor continued laughing while repeating ‘oh god’.

Greg immediately intervened to relieve Paul’s anguish by revealing that the unknown caller is actually his friend Olivia.

After Olivia revealed who she is, Paul said, “By the way, I’m sweating. I’m actually sweating.”

“You really can do every accent,” he said before telling Greg that they ‘go way back’.

Advertisement

Olivia also described how she watches the Morning Show and learned that Paul would be coming on it. She then made the decision to pull a prank on Paul.

Also Read

Olivia Colman’s changes astounded her fans 
Olivia Colman’s changes astounded her fans 

After revealing her remarkable transition into Miss Havisham. In the upcoming version...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Niall Horan's third solo album to arrive in June!
Niall Horan's third solo album to arrive in June!
Salman Khan spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai
Salman Khan spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai
I always get recognised in public now!, says Jennifer Coolidge
I always get recognised in public now!, says Jennifer Coolidge
Dua Lipa worries a new album might be leaked online
Dua Lipa worries a new album might be leaked online
Alia Bhatt gave a major shoutout to Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif
Alia Bhatt gave a major shoutout to Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif
Niall Horan thinks Lewis Capaldi collaboration is 'pointless'
Niall Horan thinks Lewis Capaldi collaboration is 'pointless'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story