Paul Rudd, who plays Paul in the movie Ant-Man, received a prank call from his longtime friend Olivia Colman on Thursday while he was on Radio 1 BBC.

Olivia called in and pretended to be a Welsh woman when the actor was assisting callers with their personal issues.

When Olivia learned that Paul would be appearing on the show, she decided to prank call him.

The actress from Empire of Light claimed to be a “huge fan” of the eminent performer and to have “wanted to pick [his] brains” regarding a personal issue.

Olivia, disguised as a random listener, asked, “What would you do if you had a really, like a really good mate, like for over 20 years like, and then this friend, yeah, he doesn’t live in England, but he’s come to England but he hasn’t told you about it?

“Then, not only has he not told you about it, he’s come on to a radio show. What would you do?”

Paul became uneasy as he answered, “Oh my god. Oh no,” when Olivia asked if would be ‘offended’ if that happened to him.

“Personally, if it’s me? Absolutely not. I tend to give everybody the benefit of the doubt,” he answered.

The actor continued laughing while repeating ‘oh god’.

Greg immediately intervened to relieve Paul’s anguish by revealing that the unknown caller is actually his friend Olivia.

After Olivia revealed who she is, Paul said, “By the way, I’m sweating. I’m actually sweating.”

“You really can do every accent,” he said before telling Greg that they ‘go way back’.

Olivia also described how she watches the Morning Show and learned that Paul would be coming on it. She then made the decision to pull a prank on Paul.

