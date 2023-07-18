Aagha Ali reveal his education for the first time

Aagha Ali is a well-known television actor and singer from Pakistan.

Aagha Ali is a well-known television actor and singer from Pakistan. Although his original aspiration was to become a singer, he gained fame as an actor. Aagha Ali comes from a strong media background, with his father being the hero of the popular PTV serial “Waris,” and his uncle being Waseem Abbas. Over the years, Aagha Ali has established a significant presence in the industry. He has showcased his talent in acting and singing, with notable dramas such as “Mere Bewafa,” “Zakham,” “Dil – E – Gumshuda,” and “Rukhsar.” Aagha Ali is happily married to fellow actor Hina Altaf, and their mature couple dynamic is adored by fans.

Recently, Aagha Ali made an appearance on Nadir Ali’s podcast, where he discussed his educational background for the first time.

Talking about his education, Aagha Ali said, “I am lucky that my passion has become my profession, to be honest, it was the only option I had. I never had the money to complete my studies, I am not that highly educated. I didn’t do any master’s degree. I have done my simple bachelor/graduation because I never had money to pay my fees”. Aagha Ali previously revealed that he did a long struggle to prove himself as an actor when he came to Karachi.

