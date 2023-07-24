Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali recently took some time off from his busy schedule.

The talented fast bowler shared glimpses of their vacation on his social media.

Hassan Ali is known for his fiery pace and lethal swing bowling.

Advertisement

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali recently took some time off from his busy schedule to spend quality moments with his family on the picturesque island of Sri Lanka. The talented fast bowler shared glimpses of their vacation on his social media, capturing the hearts of fans and followers.

Hassan Ali, known for his fiery pace and lethal swing bowling, has been an integral part of the Pakistani cricket team. However, in between grueling matches and training sessions, he prioritizes family time. Accompanied by his wife, Samiya Arzoo, and their adorable daughter, the cricketer seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the tropical paradise.

The pictures posted by Hassan Ali showcased the family’s joy and togetherness amidst Sri Lanka’s breathtaking landscapes. From pristine sandy beaches to lush green mountains, their vacation was a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hassan Ali Commends Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mickey Arthur Hassan Ali Commends Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mickey Arthur. Pakistan emerged victorious in...