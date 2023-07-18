Advertisement
Nida Yasir Beautiful Pictures with her sister in law

Articles
Nida Yasir is a highly respected actress, model, and renowned host from Pakistan. She has been gracing the television screens for many years, captivating audiences with her exceptional hosting skills. Her popularity soared even higher when she took on the role of hosting the morning show.

Prior to her hosting career, Nida Yasir started her journey in showbiz through TV dramas. She starred alongside her husband Yasir Nawaz in the long-running TV drama serial called “Nadaniyaan.” The show became immensely popular, establishing Nida and Yasir as prominent figures in the industry.

Another notable aspect of Nida Yasir’s personality is her willingness to take on any challenge, regardless of its scale. She approaches tasks with ease and enthusiasm, always eager to learn new things. In 2022, she even co-directed the Pakistani film “Chakkar” alongside her husband. Additionally, in her spare time, she creates daily vlogs on her YouTube channel.

In today’s article, we come across a viral picture of Nida Yasir with her sister-in-law, Anzela Nawaz, during the “Good Morning Pakistan” program. Anzela can be seen wearing a black saree, and it’s evident from the picture that Nida deeply cherishes her bond with her sister-in-law.

