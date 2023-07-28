Pakistani Celebrities Share their thoughts and Messages on Ashura 2023

Ashura is a significant day of mourning, but it also holds deep meaning as a symbol of resistance.

Hazrat Imam Hussain RA, demonstrated to the world that one should never bow down to evil.

It also serves as a lesson in resilience, motivating us to always stand for what is right.

Advertisement

Ashura is a significant day of mourning, but it also holds deep meaning as a symbol of resistance and strength. It marks the passing of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA, who demonstrated to the world that one should never bow down to evil, even when faced with loneliness and adversity. This day holds immense importance for Muslims worldwide as they grieve the loss of the Shuhada of Karbala and honor their noble cause.

The emotions on Ashura are profound, often bringing tears to one’s eyes. It also serves as a lesson in resilience, motivating us to always stand for what is right. Pakistani celebrities are also part of this remembrance, sharing the messages of Imam Hussain and Ahl e Bait with their fans and spreading the themes of sacrifice and resilience.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistani Celebrities look as Barbie and Ken generated by AI The highly anticipated film "Barbie World" has finally premiered worldwide. The movie...