Pakistani Representative Dr. Kapotaqkhy to Compete at Miss World Tourism 2023

Dr. Kapotaqkhy Chanchala is preparing to represent Pakistan in the Miss World Tourism 2023 pageant in Sri Lanka.

The event, organized by Radika Gunawardhana, will feature a global competition for the crown.

Chanchala is excited to represent Pakistan and is determined to promote her country on a global scale.

Advertisement

Dr. Kapotaqkhy Chanchala, the newly crowned Miss Pakistan Universal 2023, is preparing to represent Pakistan in a historic event, the Miss World Tourism 2023 pageant, which will be held in Sri Lanka.

She expressed her delight at being chosen to fight against 40 great queens from around the world.

This is her first international pageant, and she has dedicated herself to painstaking preparations.

Dr. Kapotaqkhy has meticulously selected her clothing, perfected her responses to numerous questions, and is ready to demonstrate her talent by performing to the rhythm of a compelling Pakistani song.

Her determination to represent Pakistan with zeal is palpable, and she understands the importance of promoting her country on a global scale.

Diana Gamage, State Minister for Tourism, announced that the Miss World Tourism 2023 competition will take place in Sri Lanka from July 20 to July 30.

Advertisement

While some candidates may be new to the country, the tournament is expected to bring outstanding individuals from all over the world to compete for the famous crown.

Radika Gunawardhana, previous Mrs World Sri Lanka, organizes the pageant, which assures that candidates receive complimentary star-class lodging, scrumptious Sri Lankan specialties, and guided visits to various tourism sites.

This 11-day spectacle is anticipated to amaze visitors and attract the attention of global travel influencers, solidifying their status as key participants in tourism promotion.

Sonia Ahmed, the visionary behind Pakistan’s pageant industry, emphasised the significance of such events in influencing the world’s opinion of both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Dr. Kapotaqkhy Chanchala’s involvement in this historic competition coincides nicely with her preparation to represent Pakistan in the upcoming Miss Earth 2023 pageant in Vietnam, continuing her path as a formidable ambassador on the international arena.

Also Read Nadia Khan firmly declines allowing daughter’s entry into showbiz Nadia Khan is a multi-talented woman, has excelled in various roles. She...

Advertisement