Shakira prioritizes fast-tracking her relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Shakira has moved on from her relationship with Gerard Pique, focusing on a new romance with Lewis Hamilton one year after their separation.

The Waka Waka singer is excited to see where her relationship with the Formula One driver will lead, especially after her 12-year romance with the former Barcelona star ended “painfully.”

An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly that Shakira and Lewis Hamilton have become inseparable and are fast-tracking their romance. The source stated that Shakira is over Gerard Pique and is fully embracing her summer romance with Hamilton.

The singer believes in love and is open to exploring what the future holds for them, according to the same source.

Despite her happiness with Hamilton, there have been some concerns raised by Shakira’s entourage. Paparazzo Jordi Martin shared insights into her life since dating Hamilton and described her as happy and excited.

However, he also claimed that people close to Shakira have expressed concerns about Hamilton being a “womanizer,” as reported by El Confidencial.

While Shakira has been linked to Lewis Hamilton, there were also rumors of her being involved with Jimmy Butler after the two were spotted having dinner together in London last week.

