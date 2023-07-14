Snow White: Magical Creatures Replace Dwarfs in First Look

Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” will feature Rachel Zegler as Snow White.

The film will replace the dwarves with magical creatures.

The film was influenced by Peter Dinklage’s criticism of the original story.

Advertisement

Disney’s upcoming action film “Snow White” will feature Rachel Zegler in the title role. The film will replace the dwarves from the 1937 animated classic with “magical creatures” in an effort to avoid misrepresenting people with dwarfism.

Rachel Zegler and her seven companions were seen filming scenes in Bedfordshire on Thursday. The pictures obtained show that the seven magical creatures are of many different ethnicities and genders.

The actress was seen wearing the iconic yellow and blue dress of Snow White, with a red cape over it. Her companions were also dressed in colorful clothing, reflecting their joyous nature.

Disney’s decision to replace the dwarfs with magical creatures in the upcoming action film “Snow White” was influenced by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, who spoke out last year against the use of the word “dwarf” “backwards” narrative of “seven dwarfs living in a cave”.

“I was a little taken aback when they [Disney] were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs,” he expressed his shock to Mar Maron’s WTF podcast.

“It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

Advertisement

Gal Gadot has been cast as the villainous step-mother in the Snow White remake, scheduled to hit theaters in March 2024.