Cricketer Imran Farhat Reveals Meeting His Bollywood Crush

Imran Farhat, a former Pakistani cricketer renowned for his performances in test matches and ODIs, drew comparisons with the great Saeed Anwar for his batting style. Representing the Pakistani team from 2001 to 2013 as an opening batsman, he officially retired in 2021. In a recent appearance on Nadir Ali’s podcast, Imran Farhat candidly discussed his admiration for Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and shared details about his second marriage.

Regarding his favourite Bollywood actress, he expressed his fondness for Katrina Kaif, saying, “Katrina Kaif looks good, there was a time I used to like her a lot because she had a few good films with Salman Khan. I liked her acting and looks, both. I think so, we can praise any actress because of her work, Katrina Kaif is beautiful, I like her looks but now I like my second wife.”

When asked about the possibility of marrying Katrina, he clarified, “I could only approach her if I was single, otherwise no!” He also recounted a meeting with Katrina Kaif during her time as the brand ambassador for ICL, stating, “She was our brand ambassador during the ICL, I got a chance to meet her, I told her that she’s my ideal.”

Imran Farhat also spoke openly about his second marriage, expressing his happiness and love for his current wife. While he acknowledged that his first family moved to England after their divorce, he emphasized the importance of his second wife, stating, “Now, I love my second wife and she’s everything to me.”

