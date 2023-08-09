Kim Kardashian undergoes a full body MRI scan.

Her mom Kris Jenner also took the scan prior to her.

Kim overcame a shoulder injury from a few weeks ago.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she underwent an MRI scan that cost $2,500. She said that the scan was “life saving” and that it helped her to diagnose a mystery illness that she had been suffering from.

The MRI scan is a medical imaging technique that uses a strong magnetic field and radio waves to create detailed images of the inside of the body. It is often used to diagnose a variety of conditions, including injuries, tumors, and diseases.

The cost of an MRI scan can vary depending on the location, the type of scan, and the insurance coverage.

In the United States, the average cost of an MRI scan is $1,500. However, the cost can be much higher for specialized scans or for scans that are performed in rural areas.

Kim Kardashian’s MRI scan was likely so expensive because it was a specialized scan that was performed in a private clinic. It is also possible that her insurance did not cover the full cost of the scan.

Kim Kardashian has not revealed the specific condition that she was diagnosed with, but she said that she is “feeling much better” after the MRI scan. She has also encouraged her fans to get regular check-ups and to advocate for their own health.

Advertisement

Also Read Will Emilia Clarke replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2? A new re-imagined picture of Emilia Clarke as Aquaman's Mera has surfaced...