Edition: English
Edition: English

Kinza Hashmi to feature in song with an Indian actor Wahi

Kinza Hashmi to feature in song with an Indian actor Wahi

Music has a wonderful way of breaking down barriers, and Pakistani music has always found a welcoming audience in India, just as Bollywood songs have gained popularity in Pakistan. The common language and shared musical preferences have acted as a bridge, connecting the two nations through music.

Excitingly, a new project is now underway, aiming to bring together talent from both Pakistan and India. The project has released its first music video, and it’s quite something. The debut song features the immensely talented Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a singer with a massive fan base across the entire subcontinent.

This time, the music video stars Kinza Hashmi as the female lead, along with Karan Wahi as the male lead. Karan, an Indian actor renowned for his work in Indian dramas, has also garnered a considerable fan following in Pakistan. The video was shot in the beautiful backdrop of the UAE, enhancing the charm of the song titled “Mere Ho Jao.” It’s a musical collaboration that highlights the beauty of unity and artistic harmony between the two nations.

