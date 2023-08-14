Liam Neeson stars in new thriller Retribution, coming to theaters

“Retribution,” an anticipated thriller action film, has generated significant fan interest ahead of its release.

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 25, 2023, with no VOD or streaming release date announced by Lionsgate.

The cast includes Liam Neeson, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell, Embeth Davidtz, Matthew Modine, and others.

Even before its release, Retribution drew a lot of interest from fans. Fans are looking forward to the premiere of this thriller action filled film, which has a high-speed pursuit across the city and a diverse star-studded ensemble.

We’ve got you covered if you’re wondering how to watch Retribution. From the release date to the cast and trailer, here’s everything you need to know about this action film.

According to the official summary of Retribution, “when a mysterious caller places a bomb under Matt Turner’s car seat, he embarks on a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks.”

A typical commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly hazardous instructions in a race against time to save his family, with his children confined in the back seat and a bomb that would blow if they get out of the car.

Trailer for Retribution

On June 28, 2023, the first trailer for Retribution was published. The trailer begins with Matt Turner, the protagonist.

Matt is driving his two children in the morning when he receives a hoax call. However, after witnessing the nearby vehicle explode, he quickly realizes that it was not a prank call.

The unknown individual phones Matt again and gives him a list of near-impossible things to do or his car and children will be blown up.

As Matt begins to do the chores, he notices that they are increasingly more difficult than the prior ones.

The father of two quickly becomes a suspect in the eyes of the local police, who believe Matt is the bomber who has taken his own life.

