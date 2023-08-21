SRK Box Office Update: ‘Jawan’ Surges Ahead of ‘Pathaan’ in Overseas Advance Bookings

Jawan has surpassed the advance sales of Pathaan in the US, UK, and Australia.

Jawan has already sold over $100,000 worth of tickets in the US.

Jawan has sold over 3,500 tickets in the UK.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie “Jawan” commenced advance booking in global box office markets last week. Despite being almost twenty days away from its September 7 release date, the film has already achieved remarkable feats.

According to preliminary data, “Jawan” is surpassing the advanced sales of “Pathaan” in various regions where pre-sales have been initiated. It’s worth recalling that “Pathaan” previously set a remarkable precedent for pre-sales, with no other Bollywood film even approaching its level of success.

In the United States, “Jawan” has achieved a remarkable feat by amassing over $100,000 on its first day, an impressive nineteen days prior to its scheduled release. This achievement comes a full ten days ahead of “Pathaan,” which accomplished a similar feat nine days before its release. Notably, “Pathaan” had secured the highest-ever opening for a Bollywood movie in North America earlier this year, with a staggering $1.49 million on its first day.

The significant enthusiasm shown towards “Jawan” through these early pre-sales suggests a strong possibility of the film surpassing that record. While pre-sales haven’t commenced in Canada yet, they are anticipated to kick off in the coming days.

In the United Kingdom, around 3,500 tickets amounting to £35,000 have been purchased at Cineworld and Odeon cinemas on the first day, surpassing the sales of “Pathaan” a mere week prior to its release. The major cinema chain VUE has not yet commenced ticket sales.

In Australia, the pre-sales for “Jawan” are ahead of “Pathaan” by 20% during the same timeframe, with over 1,000 tickets already sold. It’s important to mention that “Pathaan” debuted as a holiday release in Australia, establishing significant opening records for Bollywood movies. The fact that “Jawan” is not only keeping pace with but actually surpassing these numbers is truly remarkable.

Advertisement

The Middle East region is witnessing robust pre-sales activity, notably marked by significant interest in advance ticket purchases. VOX, a prominent cinema chain in the area, has already sold 930 tickets in the UAE for the opening day as of this morning. In total, approximately 1,500 tickets have been secured for the first day’s screenings in the UAE.

While these initial pre-sales figures are still in the early stages, they provide a promising glimpse of the future. Notably, ‘Pathaan’ had set a remarkable international debut record for a Bollywood film, achieving a staggering opening day collection of USD 4.70 million and an impressive five-day weekend total of USD 26.30 million.

If the current momentum in sales persists prior to and after the film’s release, ‘Jawan’ is poised to establish new benchmarks for opening records, including the aforementioned two records.

“Jawan,” an action-packed drama directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

The star-studded cast also includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is set for a cinematic debut on September 7, 2023, in various formats such as Standard, IMAX, and 4DX, among other premium options. Yash Raj Films is responsible for the film’s international distribution.

Also Read Karisma Kapoor and Kajol’s Gorgeous Snaps Delight Fans of ’90s Era Kajol and Karisma Kapoor are popular Bollywood actresses from the '90s. Kajol...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.