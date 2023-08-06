Suniel Shetty Speaks Out on Tragic Deaths of Nitin Desai and Sushant Singh Rajput

Suniel Shetty discussed the significance of mental well-being in Bollywood.

In a recent interview, Suniel Shetty discussed the significance of mental well-being and addressed the passing of both actor Sushant Singh Rajput and art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai.

Suniel emphasized the challenges and demands that come with the glamorous world of Bollywood, underscoring the need to seek support and communicate when facing stress.

During an interview, Suniel Shetty discussed the passing of art director Nitin Desai and shared his thoughts, “This is a loss of the most talented art director and one of the most humble art directors and one of the finest. What was that one thing that broke him to succumb to this, is the most important question? It’s said, ‘God always wants the good ones with him’ Does he need them? I don’t know… My heartfelt condolences.”

Regarding the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he said, “A wonderful child. He achieved so much in his life. And then God takes him away… What was the moment when he did what he did? You feel for his parents, his family. Reaching out is important. If we know someone and if at all we know he /she is going through any sort of stress, we should reach out to them. We should be constantly calling out and keep inquiring about their well-being.”

During the same interview, Suniel was questioned about whether Bollywood personalities struggle with managing stress and setbacks. He firmly disagreed, citing his own background in the industry and how he effectively navigated mental challenges. He emphasized that while many individuals experience stress, it presents an opportunity for open discussions and sharing among friends. This, he believes, is the path toward improving the situation.

Suniel Shetty made his debut in the world of streaming with the Amazon Mini TV series “Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega,” where he portrayed a police officer. The show also features Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev in prominent roles.

