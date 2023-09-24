Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan Unveils Luxurious Winter Collection, Sets Fans Abuzz

Ayeza Khan Unveils Luxurious Winter Collection, Sets Fans Abuzz

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan Unveils Luxurious Winter Collection, Sets Fans Abuzz

Ayeza Khan Unveils Luxurious Winter Collection, Sets Fans Abuzz

Advertisement
  • Ayeza Khan shares stunning pictures from her Winter’23 fashion collection on Instagram.
  • She expresses her love for the luxurious silk and velvet outfits.
  • Ayeza highlights the intricate details and exquisite color palette of the outfits.
Advertisement

Popular actress Ayeza Khan recently delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a set of stunning pictures from her Winter’23 fashion collection.

In her post, she expressed her deep affection for the luxurious silk and velvet outfits featured in her collection, which she referred to as “Luxury Pret.”

Ayeza Khan’s pictures exude elegance and grace, showcasing her in various outfits from the collection.

In her caption, she emphasized her love for these opulent pieces, describing them as a perfect fit for the upcoming festive season.

What caught the eye of her fans were the intricate details and the exquisite color palette of the outfits.

The collection seems to offer a range of choices to suit different tastes and occasions, making it an ideal choice for those looking to make a style statement during the winter festivities.

Advertisement

Ayeza Khan Photos:

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar Shares New Strawberry Farm Photos
Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar Shares New Strawberry Farm Photos

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar enjoy a fantastic vacation in Malaysia. They...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story